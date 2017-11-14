Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from an information session hosted by Alberta Health Services.

Led by AHS health professions, the supervised exercise information session, will show participants what they can expect from a supervised exercise program, answer questions and help participants decide if the program is right for them.

The supervised exercise program teaches participants how to exercise safely and prevent injury. While learning how to use equipment safely in a community gym, participants will improve their strength, flexibility and endurance; have a one-on-one initial assessment; participate in exercise classes under the guidance of an exercise specialist and have an assessment after completing the program.

The program is open to anyone over the age of 17, and is not recommended for pregnant women.

Anyone interested in participating in the program must attend an information session in order to be eligible.

Information sessions are scheduled for Nov. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bethany Collegeside, 99 College Circ. Registration is required, to do so call the Alberta Healthy Living Program Central Zone at 1-877-314-6997.


