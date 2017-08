The Red Deer and District Labour Council will host its annual Labour Day barbecue on Monday, Sept. 4.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in downtown Red Deer, near the Potter’s Hands Soup Kitchen at 4935-51st St. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, refreshments and snacks, face painting, a clown and entertainment.

This is a free community event. For more information please call 403-341-4868.