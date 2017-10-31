Update: Freezing rain warning ends for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain

A freezing rain warning has ended for the Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg area.

The region will experience a period of snow mixed with freezing rain and changing to rain around noon today.

Local snowfall amount to two to four centimetres with winds gusting from 20 km/h to 50 km/h.

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain this morning. Risk of freezing rain this morning. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Rainfall amount 5 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High plus 4.



