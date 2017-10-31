Update: Freezing rain warning ends for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain

A freezing rain warning has ended for the Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg area.

The region will experience a period of snow mixed with freezing rain and changing to rain around noon today.

Local snowfall amount to two to four centimetres with winds gusting from 20 km/h to 50 km/h.

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain this morning. Risk of freezing rain this morning. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Rainfall amount 5 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High plus 4.


Freezing rain warning in effect for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

Accused in murder trial points finger at co-accused

Jason Klaus told police that Joshua Frank told him he killed the Klaus family

New Brunswick introduces exotic animal legislation after boys’ deaths

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government is introducing new legislation to regulate… Continue reading

Charges laid in fatal drunk driving crash west of Red Deer

A woman faces eight charges stemming from a deadly crash in Red… Continue reading

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Armed robbery at a liquor store in Ponoka

Four suspects took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report a collision

Red Deer RCMP reminding drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

