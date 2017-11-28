French president calls for migrant smuggling crackdown

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — French President Emmanuel Macron called the trafficking of African migrants a “crime against humanity” on Tuesday as he made his first major address on the continent before a crowd of university students in Burkina Faso.

In a wide-ranging speech that lasted nearly two hours, Macron proposed a crackdown on human smuggling networks between Africa and Europe.

The 39-year-old French leader also emphasized his youth, referring to himself as the child of “a generation that has never known Africa as a colonized continent.” He engaged in a lively series of questions with students afterward.

Migrants from throughout West Africa journey to Libya in hopes of making the perilous voyage across the Mediterranean to Europe. Video footage broadcast on CNN this month showed the auction and sale of migrant men as slaves in the North African nation, prompting widespread outrage.

Macron said he wants “Africa and Europe to help populations trapped in Libya by providing massive support to the evacuation of endangered people.” He did not elaborate, saying he will formally detail his proposal at a summit of the European Union and the African Union in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Already Burkina Faso’s foreign affairs minister has recalled his ambassador from Libya, calling it “unacceptable to have slaves in this 21st century.”

Concerns about the treatment of migrants are expected to feature prominently at this week’s summit in Abidjan. Also high on the agenda is regional security, including the growing threat of Islamic extremism.

Macron is urging international support for a new military force that includes Burkina Faso and four other regional countries and is meant to counter a growing jihadist threat. Burkina Faso has seen two recent attacks on restaurants popular with foreigners, including one in August that killed 18 people.

The threat was underscored late Monday by an attempted assault on a French military vehicle just hours before Macron’s arrival. Authorities said two people on motorcycles intended to use a grenade to attack a bus carrying French troops. The assailants missed their target but several people nearby were wounded, police said.

Also Tuesday, the French presidency’s spokesman said stones were thrown at a vehicle transporting members of the French delegation accompanying Macron’s visit, despite heavy security.

Bruno Roger-Petit said on his official Twitter account that Macron was meeting with his Burkina Faso counterpart, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, at the time. No vehicle was destroyed and there were not “hundreds of assailants.”

In his first major Africa address at the University of Ouagadougou, Macron sought to refocus the France-Africa dynamic away from a colonial past. However, he stressed the “undeniable crimes of European colonization.”

Macron also said he wants conditions to be met in five years so that pieces of African cultural heritage can return to African museums “temporarily or definitively,” saying that “I cannot accept that a large part of African heritage is in France.”

The French leader also referred to his comments that prompted controversy in July, when he suggested that it’s a problem when African women have “seven or eight children.”

He said Tuesday that “I want a young girl to have the choice not to have children at the age of 13” and that “When you see families of six, seven, eight children per woman, are you sure it’s a choice from the girl?”

After Macron’s visit to Ivory Coast for the summit he will make a stop in Ghana before returning to France.

Previous story
Microbrewery wants to open in Red Deer industrial area

Just Posted

$100 million for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has earmarked more than $100 million to… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying deceased man

Man’s body was found in downtown park on Aug. 7.

Planning options for Red Deer’s supervised drug consumption site delayed

City staff request more time to complete report

Red Deer’s old post office building declared a provincial ‘historic resource’

It will survive as a reminder of the city’s quick growth in the mid-1900s

Microbrewery wants to open in Red Deer industrial area

Councillors give initial approval

Watch Replay Red Deer Nov. 26: This week week in video

Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month