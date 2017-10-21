Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017
LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers
1 4 12 27 35 38 46 Bonus 8
Extra –5270997
WESTERN MAX Winning Numbers
4 5 14 28 32 39 48 Bonus 44
Friday, October 20, 2017
Trial was delayed two weeks for two men accused of killing Castor-area family
The band must pay for the last 20 per cent of fieldhouse costs
Real estate markets will bounce back but incoming mortgage changes don’t help, say realtor groups
Amanda Lindhout’s mom will speak in Red Deer on Nov. 4
As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada
Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show runs Friday to Sunday
‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist
Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta
The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs
Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people
Kirsten Jensen wonders “why them and not us?”
Funeral on Oct. 2
Police are investigating an RCMP officer-involved shooting that took place in the…
Wind and snow expected to continue Monday
Blackfalds’ Tomasz Górny was on his way back home from work Friday…
Roads blocked off and schools and recreation centre on “hold and secure” on Friday
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man…