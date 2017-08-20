Fruit float down Red Deer River closes out fun filled pride week in Central Alberta

After a week of fun and celebration, Central Alberta Pride week wound down with a lazy float down the Red Deer River.

The Fruit Float capped off a week that featured pride in the park, a burlesque show, a drag show, a conversation on the aging LGBTQ+ population, a flag raising, a rainbow block party, a human rights forum and a downtown barbecue.

Kelcee Gibson and Kate Hood said they had a lot of fun over the week, but as volunteers with Central Alberta Pride they were also tired after a busy week of activity.

They were at the Kiwanis Picnic Area boat launch getting ready for a relaxing float down the Red Deer River Sunday afternoon.

Glynnis Lieb, Alberta Federation of Labor director of outreach, came from Edmonton to support the local pride organization.

She said they try to make it out to many pride events throughout the province and were happy to make it to the river float.