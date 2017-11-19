Funeral procession for Const. John Davidson starts at 11:30 a.m.

Funeral procession and celebration of life to be held for fallen Abbotsford Police officer

The funeral procession and celebration of life for fallen Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson starts at 11:30 a.m. today (Sunday, Nov. 19).

The celebration of life ceremony for Davidson is set to take place at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Prior to that, a funeral procession of uniformed law enforcement officers will march down McCallum Road, over Highway 1, then down King Road to Abbotsford Centre.

That procession will begin around 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Road, near McDougall Avenue.

Officials are also preparing for the likelihood that Abbotsford’s largest venue won’t be able to seat the massive turnout expected. As such, two overflow seating areas have been designated.

One is the University of the Fraser Valley’s Envision Athletic Centre. The other is Central Heights Church, at 1661 McCallum Rd. Doors at both venues open at 11 a.m.

The celebration of life will also be broadcast live on television and online by Global TV.

RELATED: VIDEO/PHOTOS: Motorcade brings slain officer’s body back to Abbotsford

RELATED: Man once arrested by Const. Davidson calls him an ‘awesome dude’

RELATED: Petition started to name street after Const. John Davidson

 

Previous story
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hold candlelight vigil
Next story
The rise of cryptojacking: How hackers hog computer CPUs to make money

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Mothers Against Drunk Driving hold candlelight vigil

Four-and-a-half years ago Marilyn Rinas’ husband was killed in a collision with… Continue reading

Thousands expected at memorial for fallen police officer in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The streets of Abbotsford, B.C., will be lined with… Continue reading

One person dead, five others injured in early-morning crash in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — A man who was checking the damage on his… Continue reading

Gus is a special, collaborative art exhibit inspired by motherhood

The portrait display by mother and son is showing in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer Lights the Night

Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month