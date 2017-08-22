Gaetz Avenue construction will involve detours

Construction to take place on southbound lanes of south Gaetz Avenue over next two weeks

Drivers heading out to the south end of Gaetz Avenue could face detours over the next two weeks.

Road repairs are being done to the southbound lanes on Gaetz Avenue from 28th to 19th Street (Delburne Road).

Construction will start this week. Work will include milling and replacing the asphalt surface and will impact traffic as follows:

•Aug. 23-24: temporary lane closures for milling.

•Aug. 30-31: full road closure from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for paving. Detours will direct traffic to Taylor Drive.

The west Gaetz Avenue service road, from 71st Street to 76th Street, will also be repaved in the coming weeks.

Milling will be done on Aug. 25, with night paving scheduled on Aug. 31. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

Schedules are dependent on weather conditions.