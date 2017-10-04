Gallaway leaves UCP leadership race

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeff Gallaway has dropped out of the race to lead the new party.

The former Wildrose president endorsed Jason Kenney for UCP leader in Red Deer on Wednesday.

“Jason talks about listening to the grassroots members, and it is because of his leadership we have a United Conservative Party today. I am confident in his leadership, and his ability to set up our party for future longevity,” said Callaway in a press release.

“This is about bringing conservatives together and ensuring a strong, unified party. I firmly believe Jason will build and unify the UCP with the input of the grassroots members, and not dictate party policy.”

Kenney said throughout the leadership campaign Gallaway provided thoughtful and solid ideas to get Alberta back on track.

“The previous leadership of the party lost sight of who they serve, something that won’t happen again,” Kenney said.