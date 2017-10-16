Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas engaged

Singer Joe Jonas is engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

Turner and Jonas shared the same photo on Instagram on Sunday of her hand sporting a diamond ring and resting on top of his. Turner noted in her caption that she “said yes.”

The 21-year-old Turner has starred as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones” since she was 15. She played Jean Gray in last year’s “X-Men: Apocalypse” and will reprise the role in a follow-up next year.

Jonas shot to fame with his siblings as part of The Jonas Brothers. The 28-year-old now fronts the pop band DNCE.

