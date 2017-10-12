Games mascot ready to lead the excitement in 2019

Hi! I’m Waskasoo, the mascot for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. I am so excited for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer! From February 15 until March 3, 2019, thousands of athletes and spectators will travel across Canada for the 2019 Games right here in Red Deer.

I live with my family in the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary and I am proud to call Red Deer my home. There are so many things about Red Deer that I love and I am happy to share my five favourite things with you!

1. Going fast

Winter is my favourite season of the year. As a Canadian, the cold doesn’t scare me! I love to go tobogganing on any of the big hills in Central Alberta, but one of my favourite spots is Michener Hill. I am also a huge fan of downhill skiing and love to spend my weekends at Canyon Ski Resort with my friends. After a long day of tobogganing or skiing, the best way to warm up is with a cup of hot chocolate and lots of marshmallows.

2. Exploring the trail system

Whether by hoof or by bike, I love to explore all of Red Deer’s Waskasoo Park trails (not just because it shares my name!). And I can spend every Saturday biking with friends or walking with my family in all seasons and never get bored. The trail system goes on literally forever!

3. Attending sporting events

I love to cheer people on especially at Red Deer College or Red Deer Rebels games. It is awesome when the crowd is fired up and I am always ready to cheer, dance and get others excited. When I grow up, I want to be on a sports show because watching and talking about all kinds of sports is the best!

4. Hitting up Westerner Days

My family and I have a tradition of attending the Westerner Days Parade together and then grabbing an ice cream from the after to kick-off Westerner Days. My parents always buy me and my brothers passes so we can spend all day on the rides and then enjoy the free concerts at night with our friends!

5. Volunteering with my friends

I love to meet new people and volunteering is a great way to do that. My friends and I volunteer together and we hope to be able to volunteer at the 2019 Games, so we can meet new people from across Canada and check out the sports!

****

Mackenzie Van Damme, 12, of Lacombe designed Waskasoo as part of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Mascot Challenge. Mackenzie’s design was selected from over 300 challenge entries to be the mascot of the 2019 Games.