Garbage truck blaze quickly doused by Olds fire fighters

A garbage truck caught fire and the Olds Fire Department had to respond quickly to extinguish the flames.

Wednesday afternoon, at 4 p.m., firefighters were called to the blaze at 5110 65th Ave. A total of nine firefighters responded in an engine, command unit and wild land unit.

The fire was inside the garbage area of the truck.

Crews used water and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.

During the incident, garbage was ejected onto the street in order to extinguish the fire and to protect the vehicle from damage. Precautions were taken to isolate the storm water system. A vacuum truck collected the water.

Though the damage to the truck was extensive, it was held to the back of the truck.

The Town of Olds assisted with fire and garbage clean-up using a loader, a vacuum truck and a back hoe.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there were not injuries.



