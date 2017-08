Red Deer College president Joel Ward and director of capital projects Doug Sharp tour the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre to members of the media Friday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

With about a year to go until completion, construction for the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre is on schedule.

Members of the media were given a tour of the $88 million project Friday afternoon, roughly one year after above-ground construction began.

Leading the tour was Red Deer College president Joel Ward and director of capital projects Doug Sharp.

From hockey rinks and gymnasiums to classrooms, the new building is well on its way to completion.

More to come.