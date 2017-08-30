Gas and dash killer sentenced to 11 years

CALGARY — The mother of a Calgary gas-station worker who was killed trying to stop a man from stealing fuel says she feels sorry for him.

Kobra Mohammadi and her son Mohammad Rashidi came to Calgary from Iran this week to attend the sentencing hearing for Joshua Cody Mitchell.

Mitchell, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for manslaughter in the 2015 death and an additional year for hit and run, with 3 1/2 years of credit for time served. He is also prohibited from driving for the rest of his life.

“I feel bad for him,” Mohammadi said through an interpreter. ”I’m a mom and I feel bad for his mom as well. I don’t want to see my kid in this situation.”

“I have confused feelings. I don’t know if I can forgive him for sure… this was not manslaughter, this was murder.”

Maryam Rashidi, who was 35, died two years ago when Mitchell ran over her as he drove away without paying for $113 worth of fuel.

Rashidi and her husband came to Canada from Iran in 2014 because she wanted a better life for their son. She had been working at the Centex gas station for just two weeks after being laid off from her engineering job during Calgary’s economic downturn.

Justice Alan Macleod said Mitchell did not intend to kill Rashidi.

“There was no intent to seriously injure, but the risks were patently obvious.”

Mitchell spoke before he was sentenced.

“I’d like to apologize to the family and friends of Ms. Rashidi for the … pain and suffering I have caused their family. If I could take back what I’ve done, I would, and if I had the chance to replace Ms. Rashidi I would.”