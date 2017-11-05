Alberta Education Minister David Eggen arrives for a cabinet meeting. Alberta is proposing new legislation to ensure that students who join gay-straight alliances in school are not outed without their permission. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Gay-straight alliance bill draws praise from Central Albertans

The NDP’s opening salvo to their new opposition adversary targeted a social conservative policy new United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney outlined during his campaign.

And for one young conservative, it was the kind of policy that doesn’t sit well with her and some of her peers.

Austin Siebold, a Grade 11 student in Bentley, considers herself a conservative and is open about being gay. But proposals such as schools notifying parents if their child joins a Gay Straight Alliance concern her. In general, Siebold believes in small government.

“When the government creates a bill that tells principals what they can and can’t do in their schools, that’s a problem for me,” she said.

“I support the idea behind the (NDP’s) bill and believe Kenney was unfair in suggesting schools inform parents of student involvement.”

She said parental notification can be dangerous. Parents aren’t informed when students join other school clubs.

“It’s implying that it’s somehow different,” she said. “Parents aren’t abusive until they are, they can be perfectly fine and not harmful to their children until they find out the student is gay or believe they might be. That’s when they kick them out or start physically abusing them. That’s the danger there.”

Late last week, the NDP introduced a bill that would ensure every publicly funded in school has a clear policy allowing GSAs.

It also codifies the privacy of a student that joins a GSA or a Queer Straight Alliance, and prevents measures such as parental notification when a student joins such a school club. It would also strengthen the minister’s ability to ensure every school complies with the law, protect the establishment of GSAs from political interference and ensure principals help students create such an alliance in a timely manner.

“It’s reassuring to see a minister of education take this responsible stand in supporting safe schools for all of Alberta’s students,” said Darren Lund, a University of Calgary professor and former teacher at Lindsay Thurber High School.

“Extensive research confirms the many beneficial effects of having a GSA in schools, not just for marginalized students, but for everyone in those schools. When students feel safe, they can achieve potential both academically and personally.”

Lund helped develop the first Gay Straight Alliance in Alberta in 2000 at Lindsay Thurber.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
County official tells CNN more than 20 killed in Texas church attack
Next story
App that provides on-demand snow-shovelling expands into Red Deer

Just Posted

Gay-straight alliance bill draws praise from Central Albertans

The NDP’s opening salvo to their new opposition adversary targeted a social… Continue reading

App that provides on-demand snow-shovelling expands into Red Deer

Just in time for the first major snowfall, a Calgary based-app has… Continue reading

Westerner Park goes to the dogs

Red Deer & District Kennel Club hosts second show of the year

What closure means for Lorinda Stewart

One Day Closer book tour arrives in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer College hosts open house

People had the chance to try welding, soldering and a number of… Continue reading

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month