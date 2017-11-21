German police retrieve 100 stolen John Lennon items

BERLIN — A cigarette case, a handwritten musical score, three diaries and two pairs of John Lennon’s signature metal-rimmed glasses were among stolen goods belonging to the Beatles’ star that have been recovered in Germany.

Berlin police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel on Tuesday called the recovery of the trove of about 100 John Lennon items a “great success” for the music world and also for Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono.

The German authorities first became aware of the items, stolen from Ono in 2006, when a bankruptcy administrator for a Berlin auction house contacted them in July.

They confiscated the items from the auctioneers two weeks later, and on Monday they arrested a suspect and raided his Berlin home and cars. They said a second suspect living in Turkey is currently “not available.”

