Via Puzon helps Insp. Gerald Crobmeier with a customer at the downtown Red Deer McDonalds on Wednesday. All day, $1 from every sale of a Big Mac, Happy Meal or Egg McMuffin at Red Deer McDonald’s was donated to the United Way of Central Alberta. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Get a Big Mac, Happy Meal or Egg McMuffin from a Red Deer McDonald’s, support United Way of Central Alberta

For one day only, a portion of all Big Macs, Happy Meals and Egg McMuffins sold at Red Deer McDonald’s locations will go to the United Way of Central Alberta.

All day Wednesday, $1 from the purcahse of these McDonald’s staples will be donated to the local United Way.

“It’s been amazing to see the community support behind United Way Central ALberta — the media support, the volutneers who will be at some of our McDonald locations and the local business support,” said Bob Carpenter, owner of Red Deer McDonald’s establishments. “With this promotion we are able to align what is important to our employees with the strong investment that United Way makes.”

