Get ready to vote on Monday

Are you ready to vote on Monday? Here is a list of what you need to know before you head to the voting station.

Red Deer residents are asked to bring a piece of ID or a combination of two IDs that shows their name and address. Some examples include Alberta Health card, cell phone bill or a driver’s licence.

To be eligible to vote, you need to be:

At least 18

A Canadian citizen

An Alberta resident since April 16, 2017

Have a Red Deer address on election day

Frieda McDougall, Red Deer’s returning officer said people without a permanent address, can still come out to vote.

“We realize there’s a homeless population in our community without a permanent address and we want to accommodate everybody to come out and vote,” she said.

People can ask for an attestation form at the local shelters and bring that to the voting station to be able to vote. The forms are available at local shelters like Potter’s Hand Ministries, the Mustard Seed and Safe Harbour Society.

There are 31 voting stations throughout the City of Red Deer and the staff will be ready to assist residents Monday, said McDougall.

“We’re ready and we’re fully equipped to help everyone cast their ballot,” she said.

Residents can find their voting station online at elections.reddeer.ca.

Residents can vote for one mayoral candidate, up to eight councillor candidates and up to seven Red Deer Public School trustee candidates or up to five Red Deer Catholic Regional School trustee candidates.

Voting stations will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



