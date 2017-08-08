Spending the weekend in the mud

Kaitlyn McMillan, left, of Red Deer and her friend Jessica Gagatek of Airdrie help each other as they near the finish line in the 2016 Mud Hero event. (File photo Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

For some it will be a gruelling but fun weekend in the mud.

The annual Mud Hero Alberta obstacle course race takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Canyon Ski Resort in Red Deer.

Participants will crawl through the mud, climbover walls, slide down hills and more during the 18-obstacle 6K and 25-obstacle Ultra 10K courses at this year’s event.

Almost 9,000 people participated in last year’s event, which was down from the 10,000-plus that attended the year before.

It’s not just adults that get to have all the fun at Mud Hero. A 500-metre course is offered for children between the ages four and 12. The children’s obstacles will be downsized versions of the adult obstacles.

Mud Hero is a nationwide obstacle run series.

For more details visit www.mudhero.com.