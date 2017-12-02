People have left stuffed animals and flowers at the intersection where a nine-year-old girl was struck by a bus Friday morning. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

The nine-year-old girl who died in hospital shortly after being struck by a bus in an Abbotsford intersection Friday morning has been identified as Hala Albarhoum, a recently resettled refugee from Syria.

Adnan Bhat, a Richmond resident involved with the Abbotsford Islamic Centre, has started a GoFundMe page to help support Hala’s four family members.

“A family of five escape the fangs of suffering and death in war torn Syria,” Bhat wrote. “They lost loved ones, their wealth, their land, their honour – yet they were hopeful for a better life. They had each other by their side and that was their strength. They were hopeful that one day they find a home together, where the parents can see their kids grow young, and the kids see their parents grow old – in safety.”

Bhat said that dream came true for the Albarhoums when they arrived in Abbotsford over a year ago, as government-sponsored refugees.

“However, their joy and happiness were struck by a huge tragedy,” he said.

The GoFundMe, which had raised more than $5,000 by Saturday evening, will help support Hala’s parents and two surviving siblings, Bhat said.

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex cases put spotlight on sex addiction, but is it real?

Just Posted

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake has Christmas spirit

The streets of Sylvan Lake were glowing red and green Saturday as… Continue reading

WATCH: CARE excited to let it snow

It’s been about two years since 17-year-old Marwan Alwakkaa left Syria for… Continue reading

Using real or fake Christmas trees, Red Deer residents stick to their traditions

Regardless of whether a person prefers a real or fake Christmas tree,… Continue reading

Red Deer Emergency Services rescue dog walking on thin ice

A dog was rescued after walking out onto the thin ice of… Continue reading

19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

A honk, a wave and a drop of money in a bucket… Continue reading

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month