Jean Cadorette, owner of The Bistro on Gaetz, participated in Giving Tuesday with Volunteer Central last year by posting an “unselfie” on social media. (Contributed photo)

Giving back on Giving Tuesday

With events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, sometimes it’s tough to remember to give back.

That’s where Giving Tuesday comes in.

Giving Tuesday is a movement where charities, companies and individuals rally behind causes and think about others heading into the giving season.

Central Alberta Gives, a group of local non-profit organizations, has promoted Giving Tuesday since 2015.

It’s important to draw attention to Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, said Pam Snowden, executive director Volunteer Central – one of the organizations in Central Alberta Gives.

“It’s a day to remind us to think about philanthropy and giving to causes during the giving season,” said Snowden.

A big component of Giving Tuesday is using social media to spread the message, Snowden said.

“We can reach a lot of people through social media. Individual people can give too by creating their own campaign. You don’t have to be a business or organization, you can just be an individual who wants to create awareness,” she said.

Each organization participating in Giving Tuesday may tackle the day differently, Snowden said.

“We all came together as a working group to drive the campaign last year, but different organizations did different things on that day.

“I used it for an awareness day rather than a fundraising day, but a place like Red Deer College had a special lunch for to raise money to help students in need,” she said.

Last year Volunteering Central and students from the Donald School of Business went to businesses around Red Deer, explained what Giving Tuesday is all about and helped them take an “unselfie” to post on social media.

Snowden said last year was a success, but it’s difficult to quantify how it helped the area. A goal for this year’s Giving Tuesday is to find a way to rate its success by numbers.

Nationally there was a 28 per cent increase in new monthly donors from 2015 to 2016 on Giving Tuesday, according to CanadaHelps.

Snowden said it’s important to not get caught up in retail messages that are so prevalent in the world today.

“I love shoes as much as the next gal, so I always get excited about Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But it’s cold out there and kids are going hungry so we need to not get so caught up in some of these other messages and open our wallets to other people in the community,” she said.

For more information visit www.givingtuesday.ca/partners/central-alberta-gives.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders
Next story
Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Just Posted

Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Brian Malley has filed leave to appeal his 2015 murder conviction to Supreme Court of Canada

City hall shut down after fentanyl scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders

The 42-year-old victim sustained shoulder gash, missing toes

Hunting Hills finish Bike-A-Thon after threat

School spirit alive and well in Red Deer

Innisfail RCMP investigate stolen vehicles

One man charged

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month