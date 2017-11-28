Giving Tuesday a big success

Coming off the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, people were reminded to give back this Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, a global campaign that kicks off the giving season, was celebrated by a number of organizations in Central Alberta.

Central Alberta Gives, a group of local non-profit organizations, has promoted Giving Tuesday since 2015.

This year’s campaign was a big success, said Pam Snowden, executive director Volunteer Central – one of the organizations in Central Alberta Gives.

“Every year Central Alberta Gives brings more attention to Giving Tuesday and I think every year we’ll see more impact and momentum,” she said.

Red Deer is proud to be a part of #GivingTuesday across Canada as reminder to do what we can to build community: pic.twitter.com/AeKLtyxuCF — Tara Veer (@TaraVeer) November 28, 2017

Organizations involved in Giving Tuesday did different things to honour the day. Some used it to raise money, while others posted an “unselfie” on social media to raise awareness.

It means a lot to see organizations get involved, said Snowden. The day isn’t just about donating to charity, she added.

“Right after American Thanksgiving we get bombarded with the retail message which is OK. But it’s really nice to remember the reason for the season which is kindness and giving back.

“Making those donations to the charities is great, but we would encourage anyone to just do what they can with acts of kindness,” said Snowden.

Snowden said an act of kindness can be as simple as buying coffee for the person behind you in line at Time Horton’s.

The Red Deer and District Community Foundation (RDDCF) celebrated Giving Tuesday with a cheque presentation ceremony Tuesday morning.

The cheques were handed over to five organizations – Sunnybrook Farm Museum, Big Brothers Big Sisters Red Deer and District, Veterans Voices of Canada, Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society and Drumheller Learning Society – on Giving Tuesday, but the money was distributed earlier this year.

Peavy Industries was honoured for donating $6,000 to the national matching grant program, which is spearheaded by the Community Foundayions of Canada as part of Canada 150 celebrations.

Cynthia McLaren Lloyd, RDCCF philanthropic services coordinator, said it’s important to give back to the community – especially on Giving Tuesday.

“It inspires us to keep going,” said Lloyd. “Our community never fails to rally and inspire. I thank them for all they do to make Red Deer and Central Alberta a place to call home.”



