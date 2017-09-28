Glencross charity rodeo raises $190,000

The money will help Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta and Hockey Alberta Foundation

Curtis Glencross (left) alongside Jason Evanson CEO for Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta at the cheque presentation event Wednesday. The Curtis Glencross & Friends Incorporated foundation donated $190,000 to the house and Hockey Alberta Foundation Wednesday afternoon. Photo supplied

Former NHL player Curtis Glencross stopped into the Ronald McDonald House in Red Deer to hand over a cheque for $190,000 to help families across the province.

The proceeds were raised at the 6th annual Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock, hosted at Westerner Park on Aug. 24 and 25.

The money will be split between Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta and Hockey Alberta Foundation.

In the past five years, the Glencross rodeo event has been able to raise close to $1.2 million for the two organizations.

Rhanda Bonet-Graham, development manager for Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta said the Curtis Glencross has contributed to the house since it was built.

Glencross lived in Red Deer during the off-season when he played in the NHL. Glencross, who lives in Calgary, said he jumped at the opportunity to support the local house when he first heard about it.

Bonet-Graham said the money will help with the day-to-day operations of the house. It will be used to run programs that help families feel at home when they stay at the house.

A popular program at the house uses donations, such as this one, to prepare home-cooked dinners for families. Bonet-Graham said the programs help families during a difficult time when their children are sick.

“Who doesn’t want to come back to a home cooked meal?” she said.

Brad Lyon, senior manager of communications for Hockey Alberta said the donation helps the organization break down financial barriers so those who want to play hockey can play the sport.

The money helped close to 900 children play hockey in more than a dozen communities across the province in 2016-2017.

In Central Alberta, some of the organizations that benefited were Innisfail Minor Hockey Association, Red Deer Minor Hockey, Ponoka Minor Hockey Association among others.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

