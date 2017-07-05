Goats to eat up Red Deer’s invasive weeds this summer

Meet the shepherd and her goats on Friday

Goats will be used to control invasive weeds this summer in Red Deer. (Advocate file photo)

The City of Red Deer is going to use goats to fight invasive weed species this summer.

On Friday, the public can meet the shepherd and her herd of over 100 grazing goats who will be working in the city.

A drop-in meet and greet is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to attend and everyone young and old is welcome.

The location is Piper Creek Gardens, just south of the city’s Waste Management Facility. The property is a former farmstead and has old country farming charm. Head around the north side of the barn and continue past the pollinator gardens to find the goats. Parking is available west of the barn in front of the gardens.

The Parks Department is using goats as a tool to manage invasive weed species, including Canada thistle, in parks and green spaces. The goats feed on the weeds and provide an economical, environmentally safe, and sustainable method of weed control.

People are asked to consider leaving their dogs at home to help avoid stress for the goats and herd dogs.

Portable washrooms will be available on site.