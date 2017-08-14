Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic meets fundraising goal

Almost $400,000 was raised at the 10th Annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic held last week at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club along with a gala at Sheraton Red Deer.

The event raised $393,534 which means the Gord Bamford Charitable Foundation has raised more than $3-million since its inception.

Money from the foundation goes to a wide variety of youth charities across Canada like Big Brothers and Big Sisters, MusicCounts, and Children’s Hospitals.

Bamford was honoured with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters National Alumni Award for his foundation’s contributions. As a youth, Bamford was enrolled in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program in Grade 6 and credits his big brother for helping him stay on such a great path growing up.

A live auction that included a trip to the Queen Charlotte Lodge brought in $10,000, and a live-painted Lewis Lavoie piece of art went for $8,500. The Calgary Flames Hockey organization donated several experience packages that also helped increase the fundraising total.