Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will benefit from the foundation’s work.

“I’m really proud to see the list of beneficiaries grow every year. We know that by committing dollars long-term, even when spread over a number of years, we can assist charities to plan and prepare for their upcoming needs. From supplies, to space, to the development of important programs,” said Gord Bamford.

The list of new beneficiaries and projects for 2017 include:

MusiCounts – $100,000 over 5 years

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lacombe & District – $100,000 over 5 years

Red Deer College – Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre – $50,000 over 2 years

Hockey Alberta Foundation, Every Kid Every Community – $50,000 over 5 years

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the foundation’s largest fundraiser, a golf tournament and gala where the foundation surpassed the $3 million mark — a goal the organizers are proud of.

Over the past 10 years, the Gord Bamford Foundation has supported more than 60 different organizations with a focus on music, education, health care, sports, and multi-use facilities that benefit youth across Canada.

The 11th Annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic set for Aug. 15 and 16 next year. The organizers said the foundation is in a good, established position to commit to long term partnerships.



