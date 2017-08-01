Gord Bamford Foundation donates $10,000 to Jumpstart

The Gord Bamford Charitable Foundation is donating $10,000 to Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program.

Jumpstart gives children from families in financial need the chance to participate in sports.

“Sports were a very important part of my life growing up. It’s not until you’re an adult that you realize all of the great lessons you’ve learned though sport. I’d never want to think of any child missing out on that opportunity,” said Lacombe’s Gord Bamford in a release.

Bamford is one of Canada’s most decorated country artists, with 24 CCMA awards and two CMA awards to his name.

The Central Alberta local is no stranger to raising funds for charity. The 10th annual Gord Bamford Charity Gold Classic is set for Aug. 9 and 10 in Red Deer and Lacombe. The event has raised more than $2.7 million for children’s charities.