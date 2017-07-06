Westerner Park gets $245,000 upgrade

Stockmens Pavilion in Westerner Park is about to get a $245,000 upgrade.

On Thursday, the federal government announced the funding from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. The money will go towards upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the pavilion.

The upgrades are expected to be completed in time for the Westerner Days Fair and Exposition, which begins July 19.

Replacing the HVAC system will be “an extremely large project,” according to a press release. The existing heating system will be removed, new duct work will be installed, energy efficient roof top units will be added and gas and electrical connections will be upgraded.

More than 140 events are held at the Stockmens Pavilion including charity fundraisers, agriculture events and major trade shows. At roughly 42,000 square feet, it is the second largest building in Westerner Park with a maximum capacity of 1,200 guests.