Government reviewing refugee process: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is reviewing its handling of refugee claims following revelations that a Somali man accused in attacks in Edmonton had been ordered deported from the United States.

Trudeau says the government is trying to find out what happened with the case of Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

The Canadian government has said that Sharif presented himself at a regular port of entry in 2012 and was cleared as a refugee in Canada.

In July 2011, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sharif arrived on foot and with no documents from Mexico at a port of entry near San Diego. Because he had no legal status to enter the country, he was taken into custody and placed in a detention centre.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said an immigration judge ordered two months later that Sharif be sent back to Somalia, even though he had no criminal history. In November of that year, he was released on an order of supervision but failed to report on his scheduled date in January 2012.

Trudeau says Canada is looking into what happened and whether things need to be done differently than they were five years ago.

“It’s certain that we have asylum processes that need to be followed rule by rule when someone presents themselves at our border. We have rules to follow and we make sure those rules are followed,” he said in Ottawa on Wednesday.

“The priority is always making sure we’re defending the values and rights of Canadians while keeping our communities safe.”

Sharif is facing 11 charges, including five of attempted murder, that were laid after a driver hit an Edmonton police officer with a speeding car, stabbed him and then mowed down pedestrians with a cube van during a downtown police chase.

Tactical officers forced the van on its side and arrested a suspect after using a stun grenade and a Taser.

Sharif also faces charges of dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police have said they believe the suspect acted alone and without conspirators.

RCMP have said Sharif was checked thoroughly in 2015 after police received a report that he may have been radicalized, but investigators determined that he did not pose a threat.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said Sharif’s refugee application didn’t raise any red flags, but his spokesman said they couldn’t divulge any further details due to privacy laws.

“According to U.S. authorities, he was not detained for criminal activity,” Scott Bardsley said in an emailed statement.

Bardsley said that, generally, individuals who are inadmissible, including for serious crimes, would be ineligible to make an asylum claim in Canada.

“Being detained for immigration purposes in another country would not prevent someone from being able to make an asylum claim in Canada,” he said.

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, refused to say where Sharif entered Canada or discuss whether officials were aware of the deportation order during the refugee process.

“Anyone who claims asylum in Canada, whether it’s at an airport or at a border crossing, has to go through the vigorous processing we have in place,” Hussen said at an announcement in Brampton, Ont.

— With files from Colin Perkel in Brampton, Ont. and Chris Purdy in Edmonton

The Canadian Press