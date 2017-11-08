Father Henri Voisin School Grade 4 student Shayla Hoyland walks down the runway in the costume she made entirely from of recyclable materials at Wednesday’s Trashion Show. Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Grade 4 students turn trash into fashion

Grade 4 students at Father Henri Voisin School made a fashion statement out of cardboard, cans and other recyclables.

Parents and teachers filled the school’s gym Wednesday afternoon for a Grade 4 Trashion Show. Students strutted down the runway to show off outfits they made themselves.

Taylor Funnell was ’80s Disco at the Trashion Show; he had black pants and a black shirt with recycled discs attached to him.

“It was nerve-wracking going down the runway at first, but the nerves went away while I was doing it,” said Funnell.

Jessica Maloughney, Grade 4 teacher, said she was very proud of the students for all their hard work.

“The ideas they came up with, the things they chose to use and the way they put them together was very unexpected, but it really worked out,” said Maloughney.

The Trashion Show was a fun and creative way to have students learn about the environment, Maloughney added.

“They’ve been learning about waste and recycling and this was their final product. They built their outfits, learned so much information and did such a wonderful job,” said Maloughney.

This is the second time the school has held a Grade 4 Trashion Show, with there being one two years ago.

“The group of kids we have this year are so dynamic and so confident. We thought this would be a really great idea for them,” she said.

Malougney said she was happy a number of parents were in attendance.

“Parents will hear bits and pieces of what their kids are learning at school, but I think it’s so important they come and see it in action,” she said.

Landen Ames, the school’s other Grade 4 teacher, said the whole event was a blast.

“It was an amazing day. It was really awesome to watch the kids go through the process of making their outfits and researching different facts about the environment,” said Ames.

Weeks of learning went into Wednesday’s Trashion Show, Ames added.

“They had a ton of fun with it,” he said. “There was lots of rehearsal and practice, but it all kind of came together in the end.”

Principal Ike Hanna said he enjoys seeing interactive learning like this.

“The kids loved it. It’s a fun, interactive way for children to show what they’re learning and to bring parents in to celebrate it.

“As an authentic learning school we really pride ourselves on all the great things we’ve done here,” said Hanna.


Jillian Marquart, a Grade 4 student at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer, gives out high fives while making her way down the runway during Wednesday’s Trashion Show at the school. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

