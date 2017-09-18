Grant gives arts-focused Red Deer school some help

A Red Deer school received almost $15,000 to help provide the arts programming the school has become known for.

St. Martin de Porres School in West Park received the funding from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts. The grant is worth $14,900 and was awarded this month.

According to a release from the Red Deer Regional Catholic School district, the grant provides support to artists and arts organizations to inspire minds, encourage expression, foster creativity and help diversify Alberta’s economy.

“This grant will help us continue to meet students’ academic, spiritual, emotional and physical needs through the fine arts,” said school principal Cathy Cameron in a release. “This funding provides our children the ability to express their ideas and feelings. As 21st Century learners, the ability to communicate in a variety of forms is critical. This funding will help the school continue to serve a number of students striving to find positive mental health and find a meaningful and creative outlet.”

The kindergarten to Grade 6 school has a fine-arts focus. It provides students with music, art and drama specialists, aimed at increasing their learning chances.