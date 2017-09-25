Grey Cup trophy coming to Red Deer

Calgary’s Military Family Resource Centre bringing Grey Cup to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

The Grey Cup is coming to Red Deer — the trophy that is.

The Calgary Military Family Resource Centre will be hosting the Grey Cup at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum off Hwy 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Show up and get your photo taken with one of Canada’s most famous sporting trophies.

The Calgary Military Family Resource Centre supports the heroes behind the heroes. The organization supports families of our Canadian Armed Forces members in Southern Alberta, including Red Deer and south to Lethbridge.

Programs and services fall into areas such as personal development workshops, deployment services, counseling, health and mental wellness, child and youth programs.

The family resource centre is a registered charity run by a volunteer board of directors that was started in 1991 by the Department of National Defense in conjunction with the Military Family Support Program. To learn more, visit www.calgarymfrc.ca.