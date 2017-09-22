Guaranteed basic incomes could calm the anger that led to Trump’s election

Journalist Gwynne Dyer believes the world should thank Donald Trump for his surprising U.S. presidential win last November.

“It’s great fun to go on about how stupid, vicious, ugly and contradictory this man is, but that’s not news,” said the U.K.-based Canadian political columnist, who speaks on Nov. 28 at Burman University in Lacombe.

Dyer believes it’s far more informative to consider the underlying reasons for Trump’s win. His talk, The Trump Era: Surviving the Populist Wave, will explore this topic, as part of the free Herr Lecture Series in the university’s administration building auditorium.

Without an outsider like Trump getting elected, Dyer said the world might not have twigged to the glaringly obvious fact that “a large and growing part of our population is completely pissed off that their jobs are vanishing.”

He estimates the real U.S. unemployment rate, when factoring in all the laid-off factory workers who have given up seeking other jobs, is closer to 17 percent than the 4.5 that’s officially reported.

The same rage many Americans are feeling about being left behind by the computer age is spreading across the Atlantic, fuelling xenophobia and racism. Dyer noted ultra-right-winger Marie Le Pen managed to double her support from French voters, compared to what her father got a decade ago. And a majority in the U.K. voted to pull out of the European Union — which he believes is a concern because the E.U. was largely formed “to prevent a World War Three.”

Dyer said many global leaders are already discussing alternatives to a bleak future in which millions of people are unable to participate in the economy. Even corporate leaders are realizing there won’t be enough consumers to buy their goods.

Proposed solutions — such as higher minimum wages, universal basic incomes, shorter work weeks, stronger trade unions, and legislated wage increases tied to rising corporate profits — are being discussed, he added.

Uncertainty still surrounds how high a guaranteed income can governments afford to pay? And what’s the assured income threshold that still won’t prevent people from trying to improve their financial status by striving to find work?

But he believes answers to these questions will be found, and guaranteed income programs will begin being implemented by various countries within a decade.

