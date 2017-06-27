Gull Lake boat launch on backburner

Lacombe County finds out Anderson Park boat launch feasible but opts not to go ahead for now

It would cost about $1.4 million to build a basic double boat launch at Anderson Park on Gull Lake, says a recent report for Lacombe County.

The price tag goes up considerably with more ambitious designs. Building a boat launch that reaches the lake through a small inland marina would cost around $2.9 million.

A boat launch with 50-slip marina is priced at $6.6 million and a 90-slip marina would cost $9 million.

County council voted last year to hire a company to do background environmental to determine if a double boat launch was feasible at Anderson Park, a new recreation area on the east side of Gull Lake that opened this summer.

Consultants did not turn up anything that would automatically rule out a boat launch in the area, although various provincial and federal approvals will be required.

After reviewing the report last week, county council voted not to take any further action on the project for now.

County commissioner Terry Hager said the project may be back at another time depending on how the area develops.

“At this point in time, some things have to happen. We have to have the stars aligning in order to do that (project),” he said.

“In addition to that it has to be looked at through the scope of the overall priorities.”

Lacombe County has already purchased land on Sylvan Lake near Camp Woods that could be the future site of a boat launch.

“Quite frankly, if you compare the number of boat launches at Sylvan Lake versus Gull Lake, Gull Lake is relatively well served,” said Hager.

“So, our focus firstly would probably be looking at Sylvan Lake before looking at Gull Lake.”

Whether any boat launch goes ahead will depend on a number of factors, such as new development in the area.

The availability of federal and provincial funding and the possibility of cost sharing with other municipalities will also be factors.

