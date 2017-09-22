Gull Lake housing and golf course development proposed

Developers looking at 100 homes and nine-hole golf course on east side of lake

A nine-hole golf course and 100-lot residential community are proposed for a site on Gull Lake.

Riser Developments hopes to build Lincoln Ranch on 159 acres owned by Tony and Kathy Kamlah on the east side of the lake.

An application has already been made to rezone the land from agriculture to recreation and residential.

Details of the project will be presented at a public open house set for Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Hall at 41319 Hwy 792.

Developers are proposing to build the project in two phases. The first phase would see a residential area built in the north part of the site along with the wastewater management facility, storm ponds and the golf course.

The rest of the housing will be built in the second phase. Walking trails and parks will be included in the project located just north of Wilson’s Beach.

Homes will not have individual wells. Water will be supplied through an existing well licence and water plant operated by Lincoln Utilities.

Forty homes, bungalows, bi-levels or two-storeys will be built on quarter-acre lots to take advantage of views and opportunities to back on to the golf course. It is proposed the remaining 60 lots be developed as row homes to allow for smaller, more affordable units and vacation homes.

Three park spaces are planned within the development. As well, trails will link to the public beaches at the nearby Wilson’s Beach Campground and DeGraff’s RV Resort.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter