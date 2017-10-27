Guns stolen from Caroline Supplies, police investigating

Police are looking for two suspects after firearms were stolen from a Caroline fishing and hunting equipment store.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to Caroline Supplies at 5 a.m. Friday morning to a reported break-in. Officers found the front of the store was smashed in by what was believed to be a truck.

Police said two suspects, a man and woman, entered the store and stole a number of items including long barreled firearms.

Through their investigation, police believe a stolen Chevrolet Silverado was involved in the incident. It was later found abandoned on 50th Avenue in Caroline.

Police describe the first suspect as a Caucasian man with a stocky build. He wore a black hoodie with grey striping down the side, a ball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with a very slim build. She wore blue jeans, black high-topped shoes, a grey shirt under a black jacket, a black tuque with a grey pompom and black gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



