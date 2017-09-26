Habitat for Humanity to announce next project

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer Region Society will announce its next build on Saturday at its ReStore in recognition of World Habitat Day.

At 11 a.m. CEO Karen Vavrek will announce the next construction project as well as some exciting updates, followed by a barbecue.

Exclusive ReStore World Habitat Day discount cards valid for one week beginning Oct. 2 will be handed out on site.

Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing for low-income working families.

The ReStore, which has a new look and new team members, is located at 4732 78A Street Close.