Halifax police continue search for mystery infant’s parents

HALIFAX — Two days after a healthy baby was found abandoned behind a shop on a busy Halifax street, many questions remain about who the child is and how such a thing could happen.

Experts say such cases are extremely rare in Canada. But when it does happen, there can be a multitude of reasons for a parent to give up a child in such a public manner, said Elisa Romano, a psychology professor at the University of Ottawa.

Among other things, the child’s mother or father may have mental challenges, or they could be dealing with cultural or religious rules that take a dim view of adoption or abortion.

“We can guess that this mom must have been in a lot of distress and must have been feeling quite desperate to give up her baby in such a manner,” said Romano, who has focused some of her studies on child maltreatment. “She could have been overwhelmed at the prospect of caring for a child.”

As well, the parents could be young and without family support, but Romano said it’s impossible to draw any conclusions, given the limited information provided by police since the baby was discovered on Sunday.

Investigators continued their search for the child’s parents Tuesday. Spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound said police are interviewing potential witnesses and seeking surveillance video in the 6000 block of Quinpool Road, which is lined with smaller retail outlets and restaurants.

As well, Penfound said police are working with the provincial Community Services Department and local hospitals to identify the baby, described by police as African-Canadian and believed to be about a month old.

The infant was found wrapped in a blanket just before 5 p.m., when the temperature was hovering around an unseasonably warm 14 C.

Previous story
Man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison: lawyer
Next story
Criminal investigation into alleged staff misconduct at Edmonton prison

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month