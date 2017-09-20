Watch: Handley advocates for a transparent government

Incumbent Tanya Handley is seeing a second term as a Red Deer city councillor. Photo via Facebook

Council incumbent Tanya Handley says governments should be transparent, engaging and accountable.

“Citizens need to have a say in how tax dollars are spent and not told how they would be spent, so strong communication and engagement is very important to me,” said Handley who is seeking a second term on council.

Handley said as a fiscally conservative incumbent, she will continue to keep taxes low and make sure tax dollars are spent wisely.

Social issues like safety in the community and strong policing and support services are high on her list. She wants to focus on crime prevention instead of enforcement.

“Intervention and education before a person gets into a position where they are in trouble,” said Handley.

If elected, she will support a community safety strategy, that is in its initial stages, rolled out by the current council.

Handley said she believes in prioritizing needs versus wants for citizens. Core services like water, utilities, transportation and waste management are on top of her agenda.

She plans to work on snow and ice management services for Red Deerians in her second term.

Handley will lend her voice to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre should she be elected again.

A policy change she is most proud of is capping the city debt limit — the policy keeps spending in check for the city, she said.

As a wife and a mother of three children, she understands and advocates for families in Red Deer. She asks herself questions like “Is this family friendly?” while making decisions as a councillor.

She has called Red Deer her home for more than 26 years.

Handley has gained experience and insight in her first term and served on various committees like the Red Deer Public Library Board, City of Red Deer Audit Committee and Central Alberta Regional Trails Society.

