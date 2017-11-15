Happy is enjoying his new bed. (Contributed photo).

Happy the injured dog benefits from $10,000 in donations

His owner is throwing a thank-you/homecoming party

Red Deer-area residents have come through in spades for Happy the dog.

After receiving more than $10,000 in GoFundMe donations to cover the veterinary costs of treating her pet’s injuries, Happy’s owner Emmy Stuebing is throwing a thank-you party for the community.

“I would like to extend an open invitation to anyone who would like to come and meet Happy,” said Stuebing, who’s holding the party on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the Central Alberta Humane Society, 4505-77 St. in Red Deer.

“Happy will be there, and we will have some light refreshments too. I just wanted to arrange for anyone who followed his story, contributed to his medical bills or looked for him to come!” added the Red Deer native, who now lives in Edmonton.

Happy, who was injured while on the lam in Red Deer, continues to recover from surgeries and is doing well.

“Through contributions to the Go Fund Me page, as well as a few people who directly sent me cheques, we have raised $10,000 to cover all of his current medical bills. Amazing!” said Stuebing, who estimates half the donations came from people she doesn’t know. “The generosity… has been truly heartwarming!”

Happy will be going back to see the orthopedic surgeon in a couple weeks to see why he’s favouring one leg, but for now is doing great, said Stuebing, who received a lot of help from friends and strangers in searching for her dog when he escaped from her parents’ yard last summer.

She intends to make a donation to the Central Alberta Humane Society, which is letting her use a room to host the “homecoming party” for Happy. Stuebing feels fortunate that both she and her dog have received “so much love and support.”


