Harry Potter celebration to be held in Red Deer

The Hub on Ross, Sunworks and other businesses involved

Harry Potter events are being held around Red Deer next week to celebrate the release of two new books on the boy wizard.

Red Deer comedians will be presenting a free night of family-friendly comedy on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6 p.m. at the Hub on Ross Street. Clint Worke, Jason Steele and other comedians from Red Deer and Calgary will take the stage, as well as any audience members who want to tell a clean joke, sing a song or do an improv for the open-mic segment.

The two new books — Harry Potter: A History of Magic, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic — that are coming out this month will mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book.

Other local merchants are also hosting special Potter-themed events, including many of the Ross Street businesses. On Friday, Oct. 20, Sunworks will be hosting a costume-themed book launch.

Members of Central Alberta Quidditch and Otis the owl from the Medicine River Wildlife Centre will among the featured guests during the Harry Potter Celebration week.

