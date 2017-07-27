Have your say on the cannabis debate

An online survery will be open to Alberta residents until July 31

The Alberta Government is reminding everyone there is still time to have their voices heard when it comes to the legalization of cannabis.

Albertans have until July 31 to complete an online survey that will take only 20 minutes to complete.

The online survey is broken down into six key topics: Alberta’s cannabis goals, purchasing cannabis, using cannabis in public, setting the legal age, protecting roads and workplaces and economic implications and opportunities.

The survey process is part of the province-wide consultations the Government of Alberta is undertaking to adapt the federal law.

“Feedback from Albertans is a crucial step in the process of addressing cannabis legalization for our province,” said Minister Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley.

The input received from Albertans will help the provincial government make “important decisions” moving forward with the law, according to Ganley.

The survey is meant to bring the legalization to Alberta under federal law, in a way that will reflect the views and values of the people of Alberta.

Along with the online survey, the provincial government is also holding stakeholder round-table meetings, sector-specific meetings and surveys at public venues across Alberta.

The information gathered through these sources will help create a “Cannabis Framework”. This will move Alberta along in the next steps of the legalization process.

“This fall, Albertans will be invited to provide their feedback on the framework and have their say on the direction government will take,” a press release for the Alberta Government stated.

The federal government believes the legalization of cannabis will regulate and restrict the substance across the country.

The online survey can be done by going to www.alberta.ca/cannabis. The survey is expected to take about 20 minutes to compete.