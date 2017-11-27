Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

The Outreach Centre is building a healing centre geared towards helping children and youth impacted by trauma.

The new centre is set to open in Spring next year.

At the construction kick off on Tuesday at 11 a.m., the outreach centre and construction partner, Alair Homes, invite the members of the community to kick off the project. There will be a demolition ceremony of the former building to house the new centre.

The newly-renovated space will house the Dragonfly Centre, providing healing services to children and youth.

The Dragonfly Centre construction kickoff is at 5301 43 Street.



