Members of Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone and The Outreach Centre talk about the Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART), a new program at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Officials included were Allan Sinclair, executive director in Red Deer with AHS Central Zone; Ronnie Biletsky, co-ordinator of the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Response Team with AHS; and Barb Barber, executive director of The Outreach Centre. (File photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

The Outreach Centre is building a healing centre geared towards helping children and youth impacted by trauma.

The new centre is set to open in Spring next year.

At the construction kick off on Tuesday at 11 a.m., the outreach centre and construction partner, Alair Homes, invite the members of the community to kick off the project. There will be a demolition ceremony of the former building to house the new centre.

The newly-renovated space will house the Dragonfly Centre, providing healing services to children and youth.

The Dragonfly Centre construction kickoff is at 5301 43 Street.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Refugees escaping Myanmar hope Pope’s visit will bring peace
Next story
Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals

Just Posted

Bus routes cancelled for some Red Deer Catholic Regional schools

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division has cancelled route S-64 this morning.… Continue reading

Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals

NEW YORK — After offering online deals for days, retailers are rolling… Continue reading

Indonesia volcano forces mass evacuation, shuts Bali airport

KARANGASEM, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities ordered 100,000 people to flee Monday from… Continue reading

Festival of Trees wraps up raising more than $950K

Families came out to enjoy Breakfast with Santa Sunday

Canadian initiative fuelled by Terry Fox’s dream may be only hope for young cancer patients

Young cancer patients in rural or remote areas did not always get the testing available

Watch Replay Red Deer Nov. 26: This week week in video

Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

Almost every family decorates a Christmas tree this time of the year,… Continue reading

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month