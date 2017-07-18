Health precautions urged as more BC wildfire smoke heads Alberta’s way

EDMONTON — Environment Canada says smoke from British Columbia’s wildfires will likely result in high-risk air quality levels in parts of central Alberta by Wednesday.

The department has issued a special air quality advisory, which says although a cold front has flushed a lot of smoke out of Alberta, more of it will start drifting across the Rockies by Tuesday night.

The advisory says current indications are that the thickest smoke and poorest air quality will be between Edmonton, Hinton and Red Deer.

As a result, people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Officials say children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with breathing difficulties are being advised to stay indoors, or perhaps find a public place that’s cool and ventilated.