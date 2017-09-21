Healthy breakfasts for Penhold Elementary School students

Grade 4 Penhold Elementary School student Esra Aktaibi continues her school work while eating a healthy breakfast on Thursday morning. Her classmates Jordana Collett and Samuel Hallman are doing the same thing just behind her. (Contributed photo)

Students at Penhold Elementary School are starting their day with a healthy breakfast.

The Grade 3-5 school introduced a healthy breakfast program this week after receiving a nutrition grant through Alberta Education. The program will provide a simple and healthy breakfast to all 200 students every school day.

Clark Peters, Penhold Elementary principal, said research shows proper nutrition, particularly a health breakfast, sets children up for better success in the classroom.

“Healthy eating results in better academic results, longer attention spans and stronger overall attentiveness,” said Peters.

The program will also provide healthy-living activities and information sessions for students.

A breakfast coordinator will work with a clinical dietician to plan breakfast menus that are appealing and nutritious for students. The meals will be prepared in the Penhold Crossing Secondary School cooking facilities.

Karyn Barber, liaison superintendent for Chinook’s Edge schools in Penhold, said its important to start living a healthy lifestyle at a young age.

“Having access to healthy food and forming a strong nutrition landscape in a school provides long-term health benefits for everyone involved,” said Barber.

The program will do more than make sure children are fed a nutritious breakfast, Barber added.

“This program is providing information and support to increase student leadership opportunities, including developing skills and knowledge in food preparation,” said Barber.

Alberta Education invites school divisions throughout the province to select one school as a site for the nutrition program.

School staff will look at partnering with organizations, businesses and individuals in the community after the grant is complete to continue the program.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com