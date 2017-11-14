Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Red Deer chapter in need of volunteers

The local Heart and Stroke Foundation is hoping to tap into the volunteer spirit of Red Deer.

They are in need of volunteers for committees, events and the big fundraising drive, heart month in February.

The foundation is dedicated to advocacy, education and funding the research of heart disease and stroke.

The local chapter needs volunteers for the heart and stroke golf classic committee. The golf tournament is held during the summer and has raised more than $550,000 over the 23 years of its run.

The heart’s desire ladies gala also needs committee members, an event about dressing up and supporting the charity.

In February, the foundation needs volunteers to sell paper hearts and merchandise at Bower Place Shopping Centre, XXX. Two volunteers per shift are needed for three days that month. On Feb. 2 and 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Feb. 4 form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

The organization is also in need of volunteers to help with their Heart Month campaign. In February they will need online canvassers, door-to-door canvassers and kit delivery volunteers, who get the campaign kits to the canvassers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Red Deer Heart and Stroke Foundation chapter at587-951-7104 or email callie.leshchyshyn@heartandstroke.com.


