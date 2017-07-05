Heat warning for Central Alberta issued by Environment Canada

Highest temperatures are forecast for late this week into the mid thirties

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Red Deer, Sundre and Stettler areas.

A long period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 29C or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 14C will continue. This is forecast to be an unusually long duration high-temperature event lasting into next week. Highest temperatures are forecast for late this week into the mid thirties.

“Residents of and visitors to these regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

For more heat health advice, including for vulnerable individuals, visit www.ahs.ca/heat.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.”