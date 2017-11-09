Help for parents with picky eaters

AHS workshop runs in November

A free workshop offered by Alberta Health Services aims to assist parents with picky young eaters.

Goodbye Mealtime Struggles will help parents learn how to overcome mealtime conﬂicts with children age six months to ﬁve years old.

The two-hour workshop focuses on the growing and developing eating skills of children, exploring reasons behind mealtime struggles, the importance of setting a consistent mealtime routine, portion sizes and how to introduce healthy new foods.

Led by a registered dietician and a pediatric occupational therapist, parents will learn a number of strategies to use at their own dinner tables, and also have the opportunity to connect with other parents facing similar struggles.

Goodbye Mealtime Struggles will be held Nov. 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Red Deer Parent Link Centre, at 5409 50th Ave.

Parents can register by calling 403-309-8222, or online at www.fsca.ca. Free childcare will be provided.

Previous story
Blackfalds opens Hwy 2A realignment, park paving delayed until 2018
Next story
Red Deer RCMP dog services vehicle rammed by stolen truck

Just Posted

Lacombe man arrested for allegedly breaking into car wash twice

A Lacombe man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car wash… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP dog services vehicle rammed by stolen truck

Suspect arrested and charged with assault

Help for parents with picky eaters

AHS workshop runs in November

Blackfalds opens Hwy 2A realignment, park paving delayed until 2018

The realignment of Hwy 2A and Broadway Avenue at the south entrance… Continue reading

Ron James adds second Red Deer show

Shows Dec. 1 and 2

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month