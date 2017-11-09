Help for parents with picky eaters

A free workshop offered by Alberta Health Services aims to assist parents with picky young eaters.

Goodbye Mealtime Struggles will help parents learn how to overcome mealtime conﬂicts with children age six months to ﬁve years old.

The two-hour workshop focuses on the growing and developing eating skills of children, exploring reasons behind mealtime struggles, the importance of setting a consistent mealtime routine, portion sizes and how to introduce healthy new foods.

Led by a registered dietician and a pediatric occupational therapist, parents will learn a number of strategies to use at their own dinner tables, and also have the opportunity to connect with other parents facing similar struggles.

Goodbye Mealtime Struggles will be held Nov. 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Red Deer Parent Link Centre, at 5409 50th Ave.

Parents can register by calling 403-309-8222, or online at www.fsca.ca. Free childcare will be provided.