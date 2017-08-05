Help rescue cats one item at a time

A huge garage sale is being held in Red Deer this weekend to help rescue stray cats.

An almost endless amount of items are being sold at the Whisker Rescue Society’s 10th annual garage sale at the Pidherney Centre (4725 43 St.) in Red Deer this weekend.

The event, which started Friday and goes until Sunday, raises money for the cats kept at the stray rescue organization. The money goes towards various costs, including paying for veterinarian bills and other program costs.

All items being sold at the garage sale were donated between July 11 and 28, said event coordinator Diane Webber.

“The donations from people this year have been amazing. A person could come in here and set up their entire apartment. There’s furniture, dishes and every single thing you’d need,” Webber said.

This year’s event has been the biggest the Whisker Rescue Society has seen so far, Webber said. A big reason for that is because it’s the second straight year in the same venue.

“People know every year we’re going to be setting up here. Before we had to look for a place, but now we don’t which is a big help,” she said.

Through Friday and Saturday, they have seen a steady amount of people coming through and buying items, Webber said. On Saturday alone, they sold nearly half of the donations.

This was the second time Red Deer’s Cheryl Kromm attended the Whisker Rescue garage sale. Kromm and her seven-year-old son Marcus were looking around the toy section in the back of the Pidherney Centre.

“He made a beeline for the toys. We like to look at the puzzles, books and stuff like that here,” Kromm said.

Also attending the garage sale for the second time was Kieth Belanger. His partner Agi was more interested in buying things than he was, he said, but he enjoyed the garage sale nonetheless.

“It’s kind of fun out here,” Belanger said. “It’s really well organized. They seem to take a lot of time to separate and plan where things go. I’m very impressed.”

Caroline McConnell is more of a veteran at the Whisker Rescue garage sale, coming for a number of years. Though she was looking at the board games, there is one certain section that keeps her coming back, she said.

“There’s tons of stuff here and some good prices. I’m going to be heading over to the books soon and grab enough to last me for the year,” she said.

The garage sale continues on Sunday with a “box sale.” You pay $5 for a box, $10 for a bigger box and $20 for a cart and whatever you can fit inside, you can take home.

