Help us determine the A-listers in Red Deer

Do you have a favourite place to run in Red Deer? Photo by JEFF STOKOE/Advocate staff

Do you have a favourite coffee shop? Or a pub? Or a dog park? Are you nodding yet? Here’s your chance to tell everyone where the best spaces and places are in the City of Red Deer.

The Advocate is launching its first-ever A-list. You can hop on board by filling out a questionnaire on our website — it’s that simple. The list will help Red Deerians spot the hidden gems of the city plus remind them of their all-time favourites.

“Tell us where your favourite park is, the best first date location and where do you get your ice cream,” said Advocate advertising manager Wendy Moore.

She explained the A-List gives us all an opportunity to celebrate Red Deer as a community — far from the daily worries about job losses and the local economy.

The A-List will not only elebrate businesses but also people who are proud to call Red Deer their home and celebrate the places we all like to visit from time to time. The A-List winners and runner ups are decided by vote count.

As an added bonus? You might just be the one to win $250 in grocery gift cards.

The list is diverse and gives everybody a chance to share their favourites from favourite selfie location, favourite yoga studio, favourite local performer, favourite shopping centre, favourite thrift store: the list goes on and on. But don’t worry you only have to fill out 10 of your ‘favourite’ questions in order to qualify as a participant. And if you end up enjoying our survey, go ahead and fill all ‘em blanks.

To fill out the survey click here. Or visit us at reddeeradvocate.com and click contests on the right hand corner.

mailto:mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com